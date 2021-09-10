23-yr-old man ‘stabbed to death’ by thief in Surat

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a thief who entered his house in Pandesara area in Surat Thursday. The youth’s brother was also attacked by the thief and is under treatment at hospital.

According to police, a thief entered the house of one Virendra Gupta in Maninagar area Thursday around 6.00 am. Virendra, who runs a pan shop, and his family members woke up from sleep and shouted for help. Virendra’s two brothers, Vishnu and Vijay, who slept on the terrace of the building came down. Vishnu and Virendra chased the thief who fled the house.

Police said the thief was eventually caught by Virendra and Vishnu, but he allegedly stabbed Virendra in his throat twice, and also stabbed Vishnu and escaped.

Virendra and Vishnu were rushed to New Civil hospital by their relatives. Virendra was declared dead after primary treatment by doctors, while Vishnu is under treatment. Pandesara police registered offence of murder in connection with the incident.

Pandesara police inspector A P Chaudhary said, “The thief had committed theft of two mobile phones from a house in Maninagar and later entered the house of Virendra Gupta.”