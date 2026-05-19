23-year-old stabbed to death on Surat road, search on for 3 accused: Police

The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident, while Dalal's parents were informed by two of his friends who were present at the spot around 12:30 am on Monday.

A 23-YEAR-OLD restaurateur, who was also a ward leader in the BJP’s Surat city unit, was allegedly stabbed to death in a public place “after an altercation with friends” on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The reason behind the brawl is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police identified the victim as Jay Dalal, who was vice president of the BJP’s youth wing in Dindoli ward. His mother, Jayshree Dalal, is a member of the party’s Mahila Morcha. She is also the complainant in the case at Udhna police station and the FIR has named three accused: Milan Koli, Pankaj Patil and Kishan Parmar, all residents of the Dindoli area in Surat, who are now facing murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.