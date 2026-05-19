23-year-old stabbed to death on Surat road, search on for 3 accused: Police

A 23-YEAR-OLD restaurateur, who was also a ward leader in the BJP’s Surat city unit, was allegedly stabbed to death in a public place “after an altercation with friends” on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The reason behind the brawl is yet to be ascertained, police said.
Police identified the victim as Jay Dalal, who was vice president of the BJP’s youth wing in Dindoli ward. His mother, Jayshree Dalal, is a member of the party’s Mahila Morcha. She is also the complainant in the case at Udhna police station and the FIR has named three accused: Milan Koli, Pankaj Patil and Kishan Parmar, all residents of the Dindoli area in Surat, who are now facing murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
Kishan Parmar, the police said, has multiple cases pending against him. He was recently released from PASA (Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) detention, officers said.
The incident took place in the Udhna area on road number 6, where Dalal was in a group of around five-six youths, of whom the three accused got into an altercation with him, the reason for which is under investigation, police said.
Jay Dalal
The men then took out knives and allegedly stabbed him repeatedly. After Dalal fell on the ground, the trio fled and the two remaining persons took Jay Dalal to Apple Hospital at Udhna Darwaja, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The hospital authorities informed the police about the incident, while Dalal’s parents were informed by two of his friends who were present at the spot around 12:30 am on Monday.
Udhna police inspector R M Thakore told The Indian Express, “Dalal ran a restaurant and hotel business in Dindoli and Vesu area, and he left home around 8:30 pm on Sunday, after he received a call from a friend. He reached Udhna Road No. 6, where he met his friends. Something had gone wrong among them, which led to a heated argument that turned violent. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds, which had caused his death.”
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He added, “We have identified three accused and a search is on for them.”
Jay’s parents, Nagin Dalal and his wife, Jayshree , along with several others, including BJP leaders, reached the hospital after being informed. On Monday, the body was later handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including:
Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives.
Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress.
Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More