23-year-old man gets life term for raping minor, impregnating her in Rajkot

A SPECIAL POCSO court in Rajkot Thursday convicted and sentenced an agricultural labourer to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl of Madhya Pradesh three years ago.

Delivering its judgement, the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court found Anesh Bhuriya, a native of Madhya Pradesh, guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl. After convicting 23-year-old Bhuriya of rape, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment, while specifying that life imprisonment in this instance menace till the end of natural life of the convict.

According to prosecution’s case, Bhuriya raped the minor girl inside a cottage on the farm where the victim and her family were working in March 2022. The matter came to light only in November, 2022 when the victim gave birth to a stillborn baby on the farm itself. After the family filed a complaint, police arrested Bhuriya on November 20, 2020.

“During the trial, we underlined that NDA tests had established that the still born baby delivered by the minor girl was fathered by the accused, confirming that the teenager was indeed raped by the accused. The court took this evidence on record and convicted the accused,” Mukesh Pipaliya, additional public prosecutor (APP), of Rajkot said.

“Bhuriya was in jail since November, 2020 and was not granted bail,” Pipaliya further said.