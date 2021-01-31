23-year-old man arrested for raping woman, using fake identity

The woman, the complaint stated, had confronted the accused on knowing his real identity but the latter blackmailed and threatened her.

A 23-year-old man was Sunday arrested for the alleged rape of a 31-year-old woman in Ahmedabad, police said. The accused had allegedly lured the victim into a relationship by faking his identity, police added.

The accused, who works as an electrician, had got in touch with the woman a few months ago when she had called him for a repair service, police said.

In a written complaint, submitted Saturday, the woman has claimed that the accused “lured” her into a relationship by concealing his religious identity. She also accused him of “coercing” her into a sexual relationship. The woman, the complaint stated, had confronted the accused on knowing his real identity but the latter blackmailed and threatened her.

“We have arrested the accused Sunday and booked him under Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape, 506 for criminal intimidation and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” J B Agrawat, police inspector, Anandnagar police station, said.