23-year-old in Rajkot sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor, impregnating her

A special POCSO court in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Thursday convicted and sentenced an agricultural labourer to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh three years ago.

Delivering its judgment, the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court found the 23-year-old accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, guilty of raping the 14-year-old. The court also specified that life imprisonment in this instance meant till the end of the convict’s natural life.

According to the prosecution’s case, the accused raped the minor in March 2020 and the matter came to light in November that year when the girl gave birth to a stillborn. After her family filed a complaint, the police arrested the man on November 20, 2020.

“During the trial, we underlined that DNA tests had established that the stillborn baby delivered by the minor girl was fathered by the accused, confirming that the teenager was indeed raped by him. The court took this clinching evidence on record and convicted the accused,” Mukesh Pipaliya, additional public prosecutor (APP) of Rajkot, said. “The accused has been in jail since November 2020 and was not granted bail,” he added.