scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

23-year-old in Rajkot sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor, impregnating her

According to the prosecution's case, the accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, raped the minor in March 2020 and the matter came to light when the girl gave birth to a stillborn.

The court also specified that life imprisonment in this instance meant till the end of the convict’s natural life. (File)

A special POCSO court in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Thursday convicted and sentenced an agricultural labourer to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh three years ago.

Delivering its judgment, the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court found the 23-year-old accused, a native of Madhya Pradesh, guilty of raping the 14-year-old. The court also specified that life imprisonment in this instance meant till the end of the convict’s natural life.

According to the prosecution’s case, the accused raped the minor in March 2020 and the matter came to light in November that year when the girl gave birth to a stillborn. After her family filed a complaint, the police arrested the man on November 20, 2020.

Also Read
Ban on BBC documentary futile, coercive action unfortunate: Ex-SC judge
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Fintech hub with ADB support to come up at GIFT City
State govt removes Capt Ajay Chauhan as civil aviation director

“During the trial, we underlined that DNA tests had established that the stillborn baby delivered by the minor girl was fathered by the accused, confirming that the teenager was indeed raped by him. The court took this clinching evidence on record and convicted the accused,” Mukesh Pipaliya, additional public prosecutor (APP) of Rajkot, said. “The accused has been in jail since November 2020 and was not granted bail,” he added.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 16:01 IST
Next Story

Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close