Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

23 IAS transfers in Gujarat; new civic chiefs for Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar

The transfers included that of RA Merja — the deputy municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and brother of Brijesh Merja, the  Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rural Housing and Rural development.

RA Merja, who has been appointed as the district collector of Bhavnagar, is among the nine district collectors who were newly appointed through a notification from the General Administration Department of the state government.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Gujarat government Wednesday transfered 23 IAS officers, appointing M Thennarsan, vice-chairman and managing director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC),  as the new Ahmedabad municipal commissioner, while Ahmedabad district collector Sandip Sagale will become the new municipal commissioner of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

RA Merja, who has been appointed as the district collector of Bhavnagar, is among the nine district collectors who were newly appointed through a notification from the General Administration Department of the state government.

Merja, was promoted to the IAS cadre from the State Civil Service in October 2020. The promotion happened after his brother Brijesh left the Congress before the Rajya Sabha polls and joined the BJP in June 2020.

The district collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Dang, Tapi, Kutch, Mahisagar and Morbi are among those transferred. M Thennarsan, the vice-chairman and managing director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), has been appointed as the new AMC municipal commissioner, while Ahmedabad district collector Sandip Sagale will become the new municipal commissioner of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Dhavalkumar Patel, who headed the municipal corporation in Gandhinagar will replace Sagale as Ahmedabad district collector, while industries commissioner Rahul Gupta will hold the additional charge of GIDC.

The collectors of tribal districts who got transferred include BK Pandya who has been transferred to Mahisagar from Dangs.  Similarly, BR Dave, managing director of the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Ltd has been appointed as the new district collector of Tapi.

Kutch district collector DK Praveena has been appointed as new the collector of Gandhinagar. Dilip Rana, director of tribal development will be the new Kutch collector. Similarly, DS Gadhvi, District Development Officer of Surat has been appointed as the district collector of Anand, while GT Pandya, Director of Technical Education, has been appointed as the collector of Morbi.

Bharuch District Development Officer Yogesh Chaudhary has been appointed as the managing director of the state electricity distribution company, Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (DGVCL). Jasmine Hasrat who held this post in DGVCL is the new MD of Gujarat State Energy Generation  Ltd, Surat.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 05:30:14 am
