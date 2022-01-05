2,265 new cases as Ahmedabad, Surat push Covid tally in Gujarat

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 2,265 new Covid-19 cases, more than double the number of what it reported a day ago with Ahmedabad and Surat being the key drivers in pushing the tally higher. Ahmedabad reported 1,314 cases on Tuesday, a sharp spike from 644 reported on January 3.

Additional chief secretary of health department Manoj Aggarwal and health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivhare were among the positive cases reported on Tuesday. Aggarwal said he developed mild symptoms and got himself tested on January 3 with the report coming back negative. “I thought I should get a retest today and the report came back positive. I’ll be in home quarantine as of now,” said Aggarwal.

In four days from January 1, 88 students tested positive for Covid in Surat city that included 32 students from 18 schools who tested positive on Tuesday. In whole of December 2021, around 90 students had tested positive in Surat city.

On January 3, vice-chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Dr Kishor Chavda also tested positive and is in home isolation. Surat also reported 424 new cases, nearly double the infections that was reported on January 3.

In Ahmedabad city, a seven-day average doubling rate of new infections is seen, much higher than that for the entire state. In the state, cases are doubling in nearly three days, while in Ahmedabad — city and rural jurisdiction combined — it is taking just two days for the cases to double, with Tuesday seeing the sharpest spike of 104 per cent increase in a day.

Even as vaccination for adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years is ongoing across the state, Surat deputy health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “Our teams are facing problems in some of the Muslim schools but we will take care of it in the coming days and get them vaccinated.”

Ahmedabad city also reported two more Omicron cases in a male and a female with no travel history. The state’s Omicron tally now stands at 154, with 96 of them discharged, as per the state government’s daily health bulletin.

Ahmedabad city has 65 micro-containment zones with an addition of 21 such zones on Tuesday. North west zone of the city continues to lead the list of micro-containment zones with 74 households being added to the list on Tuesday. As many as 129 households were declared micro-containment zones on January 3.

Among other districts, Anand added 70 new cases on Tuesday, followed with Kheda at 34, Bharuch 26 and Morbi 24 new cases. All four districts have reported Omicron variant last month.

Two patients succumbed to the virus, one each in Navsari and Bhavnagar, while 18 are on ventilators across the state as of Tuesday.