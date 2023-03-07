scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

225 rescued after fire breaks out in commercial building

About 19 fire rescue vehicles reached the spot along with senior officials from the Ahmedabad fire department. Over 225 people were rescued who worked in various companies in the building.

Mithkhali, Mithkhali fire, gujarat fire rescued, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairs“The incident happened due to overheating or overloading of the wiring in the electrical duct on the second floor. The smoke subsequently spread to the upper floors,” Jadeja said.
Listen to this article
225 rescued after fire breaks out in commercial building
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Around 225 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a commercial building in Mithkhali area of Ahmedabad Tuesday evening.

According to Ahmedabad divisional fire officer Om Jadeja, “The incident happened at 5.26 pm when a fire began in the electrical duct of the second floor of the 10-storey Aditya Complex near Mithakhali roundabout. The space for escape was narrow, people ran to the terrace and to the balconies. The rescue operation was carried out in less than 30 minutes.”

About 19 fire rescue vehicles reached the spot along with senior officials from the Ahmedabad fire department. Over 225 people were rescued who worked in various companies in the building.

Also Read
Pradeep Sharma
Ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma arrested in case over regularisation of enc...
102% rise in average cost of electricity purchased from Adani Power betwe...
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Ban on BBC documentary futile, coercive action unfortunate: Ex-SC judge

“The incident happened due to overheating or overloading of the wiring in the electrical duct on the second floor. The smoke subsequently spread to the upper floors,” Jadeja said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 23:41 IST
Next Story

HC grants bail to two arrested for ‘duping 276 investors by promising foreign trips’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close