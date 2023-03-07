225 rescued after fire breaks out in commercial building

Around 225 people were rescued after a fire broke out in a commercial building in Mithkhali area of Ahmedabad Tuesday evening.

According to Ahmedabad divisional fire officer Om Jadeja, “The incident happened at 5.26 pm when a fire began in the electrical duct of the second floor of the 10-storey Aditya Complex near Mithakhali roundabout. The space for escape was narrow, people ran to the terrace and to the balconies. The rescue operation was carried out in less than 30 minutes.”

About 19 fire rescue vehicles reached the spot along with senior officials from the Ahmedabad fire department. Over 225 people were rescued who worked in various companies in the building.

“The incident happened due to overheating or overloading of the wiring in the electrical duct on the second floor. The smoke subsequently spread to the upper floors,” Jadeja said.