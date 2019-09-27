Ahmedabad: 22-yr-old man held for stabbing girl to death

A day after a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in a commercial complex in Ahmedabad, the Crime Branch arrested a 22-year-old man from Nadiad city in Kheda district.

The accused, Naresh Sodha (Thakor), is a native of Nadiad. The girl recently joined a law firm after finishing her Class 12 exams. Though at present the accused was unemployed, he had worked as a driver in the past, police said.

“Sodha told us that he was friends with the victim for the past six years and they studied at the same coaching centre. He had developed feelings for her, but it was never reciprocated. The accused had a problem with the girl befriending other people. Recently, the girl used to travel to office with another male colleague which Sodha disliked. He would also question the girl if she didn’t pick up his phone calls. On Wednesday afternoon, he purchased a steel rod from a shop in the commercial complex, reached the girl’s office and stabbed her in her neck and stomach,” said B V Gohil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Local Crime Branch.

Police said they nabbed Sodha after tracking his phone.

“We also received CCTV footage of the accused exiting the commercial complex, and using technical surveillance we nabbed him. He has been booked for murder (IPC 302),” said Gohil.