22-yr-old found murdered in Jamalpur: Police

A 22-year-old youth was found murdered near the Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad Thursday.

According to the FIR, the body of Bharat Parmar was found on a footpath in front of a medical store near the temple by an unknown person.

“Someone has attacked my brother with a sharp object on his right chest. The reason is still not known. My brother had left our home five years back in search of work,” said Satish Parmar, the victim’s brother.

According to his complaint, Satish received a call around 7:00 pm Thursday from his father who was informed by the city police about the murder.

Satish, who works as a labourer in Gandhinagar’s Kalol, arrived in Ahmedabad and found his brother lying dead on the footpath near the temple.

Bharat is a native of Mehsana and had studied till Class 7. As per the FIR, the incident happened before 6:30 pm Thursday.

A case has been registered against unknown person under IPC Section 302 for murder and the Gujarat Police Act Section 135 (1).