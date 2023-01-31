22-year-old man gets death for murder, rape of minor girl in Vapi

A Valsad court Monday sentenced to death a 22-year-old man convicted in a POCSO case for the murder-cum-rape of a nine-year-old girl. The court also ordered him to pay Rs 17 lakh to the family members of the victim under the Gujarat Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019.

During the trial, public prosecutor Anil Tripathi requested the court to consider it as a “rarest of the rare” case. On the basis of the medical reports and statements of the witnesses, Special POCSO court judge KJ Modi convicted the youth on murder and rape charges, and sentenced him to death. The court also ordered that under IPC Act Section 201, the convict should be sent to seven years behind bars.

According to Valsad police, the incident happened on February 7, 2020, when the convict, who knew the girl’s family, attempted to rape her. After she retaliated, he strangulated her to death before raping her. The accused later hanged the minor’s body from the fan to make it look like a suicide.

The body was discovered by the victim’s father upon returning home from work. The victim’s family hailed from Bihar.

Vapi police arrested the accused three days later on February 10. The accused, who was 19 years old then and also hailed from Bihar, stayed near the victim’s house and worked at a factory. On the fateful day, he was spotted by the neighbours and the maternal aunt of the victim.

During interrogation, he confessed that he was aware that the girl would be alone in her house as her parents and brother used to go to work and returned only in the evening.

Police lodged a complaint under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 376(A) (person committing an offence of rape and inflicting injury which causes death or causes the woman to be in a persistent vegetative state), 376(A, B) (rape on a woman below 12 years) and POCSO Act Sections 4, 5 (J) and 6.

“We are satisfied with the order given by the court. This order will also set an example for society. The accused first failed to commit rape, over her retaliation following which, he strangulated her to death and later committed rape and unnatural sex with her. Medically, it has been proved. Even the doctors who had carried out the post-mortem, had in their statements before the court, said they had found blood in her eyes,” said Tripathi.

C U Pujari, the defense lawyer, said he would study the court order before appealing at a higher court.