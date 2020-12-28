22-year-old man arrested for rape, murder of minor girl in Mehsana

Police detained the accused from a neighbouring village Sunday, a day after they filed an FIR on charges of murder against an unknown person at Laghnaj police station.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on charges of murder and rape two days after a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Mehsana, police said Monday. The accused, a married man, allegedly had lured the minor into a physical relationship and was upset after her engagement was fixed with another person, police added.

The minor’s body, with her throat slit, was found from a village farmland under Laghnaj area on Saturday evening, police said. A complaint filed by her family stated that she had gone to the field to relieve herself when she was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

S D Ratda, police sub-inspector at Laghnaj police station, said the accused allegedly killed the girl after her engagement was fixed by her parents. The police said the accused, who is married, had allegedly lured the girl into a relationship and raped her over the last few months.

“During interrogation, the accused told police that he was in a physical relationship with the victim and was under duress after he got to know that her engagement has been fixed by her family. Thereafter, he called the victim on her phone and asked her to come to the farmland near her house. He used a sharp weapon to slit the girl’s throat and left her body in the field. We have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 302 for murder, 376 for rape, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was officially arrested today after a Covid-19 test, as per protocol. A local court has sent him to three-day police remand,” Ratda said.