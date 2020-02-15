22-km roadshow planned for Trump-Modi visit, says Mayor

Touted as the largest cricket stadium in the world — after a revamp doubled its capacity to 1.10 lakh people — the Motera stadium is set to host an event along the lines of ‘Howdy Modi’, headlined by the PM in Texas in September last year. (File photo) Touted as the largest cricket stadium in the world — after a revamp doubled its capacity to 1.10 lakh people — the Motera stadium is set to host an event along the lines of ‘Howdy Modi’, headlined by the PM in Texas in September last year. (File photo)

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, city Mayor Bijal Patel announced a planned roadshow over a 22-kilometre stretch for when US President Donald Trump arrives in the city along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The State heads are slated for arrival on February 24.

“The route planned is, airport to Sabarmati Ashram and then to Motera stadium via airport and Indira bridge. More than 300 organisations will be associated with the programme including religious organisations, NGOs and party workers. We can say that more than 50,000 people will be joining the roadshow,” said Patel.

The Motera stadium is expected to be inaugurated on the same day. Touted as the largest cricket stadium in the world — after a revamp doubled its capacity to 1.10 lakh people — the Motera stadium is set to host an event along the lines of ‘Howdy Modi’, headlined by the PM in Texas in September last year.

