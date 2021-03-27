2,190 Covid cases in Gujarat; female mortality rises in Surat this year

AMC healthcare staff collects swab sample for covid-19 tests during a special Covid test camp organised for street vendors at Townhall in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Gujarat added 2,190 new cases on Friday across the state — a record high since the pandemic struck the state. Ahmedabad and Surat municipal corporations too reported the highest single day surge till date, each of the two jurisdictions seeing over 600 test positive. Surat recorded a total of 745 cases, the district shouldering more than a third of the state’s total new cases. The district currently has 3,345 patients undergoing treatment. With the rising number of Covid 19 patients in hospitals Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to convert the multilevel parking lot of the SMIMER hospital run by it, into a Covid facility with 540 beds.

In Ahmedabad, over 2,000 patients are currently active cases. Surat and Ahmedabad combined, comprise over half of the state’s total 10,140 active cases.

88,000-odd tests were conducted during the day, pegging the day’s test positivity at nearly 2.5 percent. The daily test positivity rate shows no sign of decline and has only been on the increase.

Surat which has seen 21 deaths from January 25 to March 25, 14 of them were female. The total deaths till date is 870. Surat saw four of the six deaths reported in the state on Friday. Surat New Civil hospital Covid nodal officer Dr. Amit Gamit says, “This year we have also found that large number of females are admitted in the ICU ward. Last year we have found that highest number of deaths were of males and this year death ratio of females are high. We are also studying the new trend to find out the reason.”

SMC Medical health officer Dr. Pradeep Umrigar said, “The New Civil hospital has bed capacity of 2,225 while SMIMER hospital has a capacity of 650 beds. We have also started the process to convert the multilevel parking to convert it in Covid hospital, with 540 beds with oxygen facility.”

A total of 621 active cases are found in the city undergoing treatment in different hospitals out of which 174 patients arein New Civil hospital and 93 are at SMIMER hospital run by SMC.

As per Surat health department sources, a total of 6092 positive cases of males and 3629 positive cases of females to a total of 9721 positive cases had been reported from Surat city, since January to till date in the city.

The highest cases in Surat have been reported from Athwa zone at 115 followed by 72 from Limbayat area. A total of 402 patients had been discharged from different private and government hospitals in Surat city with this the total discharged patients till Thursday has reached 43,564.

(with inputs from Sohini Ghosh)