212 fresh cases reported in a day, death toll reaches 112

Ahmedabad reported 149 more cases taking the total to 1,652, including two cases from Jetalpur.

The state reported 212 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number to 2,624, with 28 of the active cases being on ventilator support. Nine more deaths were reported, from Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, taking the death toll in the state to 112 even as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to free seven clusters in the walled city area from quarantine.

The Gujarat health department on Thursday announced that the state at present has the capacity of conducting 3,000 tests per day. “Around 2,500 samples were taken from various areas across the state and the remaining tests are of those in quarantine… those due to be discharged also need to test negative in two consecutive tests in 24 hours…,” said Principal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi.

Ravi also stated that from Thursday, rapid antibody test (RAT) test kits were put to use across the state. Gujarat received 24,000 imported kits from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 17, following which the personnel were trained on its usage and calibration. Later the use was suspended after the ICMR flagged quality issues with the kits.

Ahmedabad reported 149 more cases taking the total to 1,652, including two cases from Jetalpur. Among those tested positive were a 49-year-old woman doctor from Naranpura and a 23-year-old woman from Shahpur health staff quarters as well as an infant girl less than an year old from Rakhiyal. In the past 24 hours, 29 people were discharged from Ahmedabad city, taking the total number of recovered patients to 101 cumulatively, said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

In the central zone of the walled city, nine clusters that were quarantined as part of a containment strategy, will now be taken off the list. “These areas with nearly 2,000 households were under the containment strategy for 15-20 days… We have done screening and will open seven of these clusters,” said Nehra. The seven clusters include Alif Apartment and Crystal Apartment at Jamalpur, Matavali pol, Lisani Khadki, Shakkarkha Masjid, Malek Shah ni Masjid from Dariyapur area and Qutubbi mohalla at Khadia.

In Ahmedabad, seven died, including two men aged 71 and 73 years, both at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, and another man aged 62 years at SVP Hospital, all with comorbid condition of hypertension. A 16-year-old girl at Ahmed-abad Civil Hospital and a 60-year-old man at SVP Hospital, with no known comorbid conditions also succumbed to coronavirus. Another 48-year-old woman with heart complications died at Civil Hospital Ahmedabad and a 57-year-old man with hypertension and diabetes died at SVP Hospital.

With 41 more cases, including two doctors and an employee of New Civil Hospital, total cases in Surat went up to 456. A 75-year-old woman with hypertension died.

Dang reported its first case in a 22-year-old nurse from Subir taluka who was working at Kiran Hospital in Surat and came to her native village on April 13 or 14. Gandhinagar reported two more cases, taking the total to 19.

Vadodara tally went up to 217 with 10 more cases, including a 21-year-old staff nurse from Parul Sevashram Hospital in Waghodia testing positive. A 50-year-old woman with diabetes and kidney conditions died at SSG Hospital. Botad reported two more cases, taking the district count to 12.

A 27-year-old staff nurse from Petlad Civil Hospital tested positive, taking Anand total to 38.

In Chhota Udepur, a peon of the district hospital tested positive, making him the 12th case in the district. Meanwhile, a youth from Bodeli taluka of the district reported recovery.

Panchmahal reported its 12th case after a 70-year-old asthmatic woman who was living in the containment zone of Rabbani mohalla in Godhra testing positive. Narmada recorded its 12th case as well from Bhadam village in Nandod taluka where a 24-year-old woman tested positive. A five-month pregnant woman tested positive in Valsad, making her the fourth case in the district.

