21-yr-old booked for POCSO, forceful conversion released on bail

An Ahmedabad rural court Tuesday granted bail to a 21-year-old man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act.

The man, an RTO agent and an Ahmedabad resident, was accused of abducting a minor girl, having physical relations with her and forcefully changing her religion for marriage.

Additional district and sessions judge HA Shah, in an order, noted the victim was aged above 18 years at the time of the marriage. WhatsApp chats indicated that the woman had willingly left her home to get married to the man, he further noted.

The court granted him regular bail at a surety of Rs 25,000 based on the grounds put forth by the accused.

According to an FIR lodged at the Vastrapur police station on December 26, 2021, the teenage girl was abducted by unknown persons after she had gone missing from Himalaya Mall in Ahmedabad on the same day. The girl returned home days later after which the police lodged a case against the accused.

According to the police, the accused, then 18 years, had befriended the girl on Instagram in 2019. Later, he also allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the girl after procuring details of her father’s property. He was also accused of threatening to make public the girl’s intimate photos if she refused to get the money or marry him. According to the complaint, the victim gave the accused Rs 10,000.

The accused, then, with the help of friends, took the victim to Jaipur in Rajasthan wherein he married her forcefully by changing her religion, the complaint further says.

However, the accused claimed innocence during his submissions before the Ahmedabad rural court. He said the complainant had married him of her free will. The man also submitted that he had filed a petition before the Rajasthan High Court to avoid harassment from their respective families and the Rajasthan HC had granted protection to this effect.