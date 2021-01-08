Gujarat: 21-year-old student ‘falls to death’ from 7th floor hostel room

According ot police, the deceased, Sriti Nayak, a fourth year physiotherapy student from Surat, returned to the campus after the college reopened on January 4. The incident occurred in the morning when Sriti was alone in her room.

A 21-year-old student of Sumandeep Vidyapeeth allegedly fell to death from the window of her room on the seventh floor of the Vama Ladies hostel on Friday morning.

The Waghodia police station has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe into the incident. No note has been recovered yet.

The Chief Warden of the hostel and the security guard on duty heard a thud and found Sriti injured on the ground. “She was rushed to Dhiraj hospital on campus, where doctors tried to revive her but she succumbed to her injuries. Her body was sent for autopsy to the Jarod referral hospital,” said sub-inspector AG Parmar of Waghodia police station.

Parmar said that the family of the deceased who arrived from Palsana in Surat told the police that they do not suspect any foul play.

“The family is in a state of shock but we will record their statements. It appears to be a case of suicide… The family has said they do not know why she might have taken the drastic step,” Parmar added.