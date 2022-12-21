21 Gun Salute Concours D’elegance: In a first, Gujarat to host motoring competition of vintage cars

The tenth edition of 21 Gun Salute Concours D’elegance 2023, a three-day international motoring competition of various vintage cars, is all set to be held for the first time in Gujarat in January 2023, with more than 200 vintage cars joining from across the world.

The event, the biggest motoring heritage in Asia and one of the biggest in the world, is scheduled to be held at Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara from January 6 to January 8 2023.

On January 5 2023, 75 vintage cars will wheel to Statue of Unity carrying tourists, celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“The event started in 2011, and is held every year. The aim is to preserve the motoring heritage of India, and for the young generation to know about this heritage and evolution in the design and technology. This will also help in enhancing tourism, with more than 200 people coming to witness the event,” said Madan Mohan, chairman and managing trustee of 21 Gun Salute Concours D’elegance.

The previous editions of the event was held in Delhi.

“While covering 4,000 km with 10 vintage cars in 2020 as a part of Incredible India rally of the 9th edition, covering the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, I passed by the Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, and decided to hold my next edition there,” said Mohan.

The edition was interrupted due to the pandemic for two years, after 2020. The concours went international in 2013. Maximum participation for the event comes from the United Kingdoms, followed by Belgium, Germany, France and Italy.

Samarjeet Singh Gaekwad and his wife Radhika Raje of the erstwhile royal family in Vadodara invited them and gave their support for the event.

“We want to establish the heritage Gujarat in the world motoring map. And the Palace in Vadodara provides the right venue given the humongous palace and its golf course,” added Mohan.

More than 200 vintage cars will participate in the event.

“I think Gujarat can become the global hub in the restoration of vintage cars and their parts. This can provide a great scope for employment generation. It can save our motoring heritage and does not get wasted as scrap,” said Mohan.

Among the two vintage cars on display is a 1948 Bentley Mark VI Drophead Coupe, “Baroda no. 2”, ordered by the maharani Shanta Devi of Baroda in the 1940s.

It is claimed that Maharani had ordered the company that no other model with its stark red colour would be manufactured after this. It is the most expensive Bentley of 1948.

“The car exited India in 1960, only found to be in Spain as late as 2015, after many efforts, when it was brought back to the palace in Vadodara,” said Yogaraj Singh Chavda of Mansa.

The other car on display was a 1963 MG Midget, claimed to be a rare vintage sports car.

“My cars too have been included in this concours and have won awards too. There were about 100 princely states in Gujarat, especially in Kathiawad, and they used to import cars directly. The world does not have such cars which Gujarat had. After the 1960s, many cars from India were exported, which are now known as ‘Maharaja cars’,” Chavda told mediapersons.

The Netherlands has the vast collection of Maharaja cars in the world.

Chavda further said that there are seven such cars across the world which have been tagged by FIVA, Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens, a worldwide non-profit organisation dedicated to the protection, preservation and promotion of historic vehicles.

And one car out of this belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Wankaner in Gujarat, Rolls Royce Silver Ghost, manufactured in 1921.

21 Gun Salute Concours D’elegance 2023 is the one of the two events in the world that are members the ICJAG plus. The International Chief Judge Advisory Group, is a group of experienced Chief Judges who support serious class judgement focused on originality and authenticity.

Thirty five judges from 27 countries of ICJAG empanel the concours, on 18 parameters.

Various Indian industrialists and car collectors like Yohan Poonawallah, Viveck Goenka, Diljeet Titus, Amal Tanna, Jimmy Tata, Gautam Hari Singhania, Den Gidwani, Arjun Oberoi will participate in the event.

And the trophy for the event is manufactured for every edition from The Czech Republic.