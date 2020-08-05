21 donate plasma, Gujarat BJP chief Paatil condemns Pakistan over map at VHP event to celebrate Ayodhya

BJP state president CR Paatil BJP state president CR Paatil

Twenty-one people who recovered from Covid-19 recently donated plasma at a camp in Surat, organised as part of the celebration to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Varachha, BJP state president CR Paatil condemned Pakistan for releasing a new political map that depicts Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory and claims the regions of Sir Creek and the erstwhile state of Junagadh in Gujarat as part of its territory.

“Today the country is celebrating the foundation-stone laying event of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and at this time, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s has intentionally unveiled a political map to divert the attention of Indians. But they will not succeed… By drawing lines, one cannot prove the ownership of a country… We condemn the act of Imran Khan,” Paatil said. Surat city BJP MP Darshana Jardosh and Surat city Mayor Dr Jagdish Patel were present.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya today, fulfilling the wish of our countrymen. After the Supreme Court order, all people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, have shown their support for the construction of Ram temple… The dream of kar sevaks who were martyred has been fulfilled,” said Paatil.

The programme started with puja where participants donned saffron turban. Fire crackers were burst where 51 kilograms of sukhdi were distributed among people. One of the plasma donors, Jignesh Katheriya (31), a diamond factory owner employing 20 diamond polishers, said, “It’s satisfying to help a person infected with Covid-19 recover soon… I will again donate plasma later.”

Katheriya tested positive for coronavirus on July 1 and was treated at a private hospital from where he was dischargedon July 15. He completed home quarantine later and resumed work recently.

Ankita Shah, in charge of SMIMER hospital blood bank, said, “We have collected plasma from 21 donors who have fully recovered. We have cross-verified the details of the donors and checked their medical files.”

Vikramsinh Shekhavat, vice-president of VHP Surat city unit, said, “Today is an auspicious day in our lives, as foundation stone was laid for Lord Ram temple. To mark the event, we organised the plasma donation drive. We will conduct such drives again to save the lives of many who are infected with coronavirus.”

In Ahmedabad, lamps were lit in temples, including the one at Savvy Swaaraj township where the temple was built under the “guidance” of the Sompura family, the architects of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. “We did aarti, followed by Ram Dhun in the evening. We had plans to light lamps all around the temple but we restricted it to within the temple because of the wet weather in the city,” an official of Savvy Infrastructures said.

