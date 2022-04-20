21 AIMIM office-bearers from Ahmedabad resign

Days after the Gujarat All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) vice-president Shamshad Pathan resigned from the party, citing his differences with party state president Sabir Kabliwala, as many as 21 office bearers of AIMIM from Ramol area of Ahmedabad also resigned on Tuesday.

Pathan had announced his resignation on Sunday blaming Kabliwala of “taking decisions unilaterally that would help the BJP” win the upcoming Assembly elections.

Following this, Anvar Ali Saiyed, the Ramol ward chief of AIMIM resigned with 20 other office bearers on Tuesday. Saiyed took to Facebook to post his resignation letter written to Kabliwala.

“Following the resignation of Shamshad Pathan and the fact that the party has no vision and is indulging in polarisation, I and 20 others-officer bearers of AIMIM Ramol ward resign from the party,” said Saiyed in his letter.

Their resignation comes in the wake of two more office bearers of AIMIM doing the same on Monday.

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, Saiyed said, “The manner in which vice-president of the party has been treated it sends out a message that anything can happen to us workers here. Shamshad has been wrongly blamed by Kabliwala for the incident that happened on April 14 during the visit of Asaduddin Owaisi.”

Owaisi had arrived for a one-day visit on April 14 in Ahmedabad to discuss the poll strategy for Gujarat Assembly polls. Reportedly, a few posters protesting Owaisi were seen at Juhapura as he arrived on April 14.