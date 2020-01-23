21.33 lakh people travelled without tickets in nine months: Western Railway

A total of 1 lakh staff are employed with the Western Railway and 43.95 lakh passengers use the network everyday, on an average. (File) A total of 1 lakh staff are employed with the Western Railway and 43.95 lakh passengers use the network everyday, on an average. (File)

In the past nine months, Western Railway officials caught a total of 21.33 lakh persons travelling without tickets in trains running in Gujarat and Maharashtra, as per a report released on Thursday.

According to officials of Western Railway, a total fine amount of Rs 104.10 crore has been levied on the ticket-less travellers between April and December, 2019.

“An intensive campaign was launched last year against without-ticket travellers, and in the past nine months, WR officials have collected Rs 104.10 crore from 21.33 lakh cases. This is an increase by 8.85% when compared to last year. In December itself, we managed to catch 2.13 lakh persons travelling without tickets and levied fines on them. Moreover, we have also fined 2,219 beggars and 4,711 illegal vendors and removed them from the railway premises. A total of 1,134 persons were also arrested under various offences in this period by officials and Railways police,” said a spokesperson of Western Railway.

Western Railway constitutes of 939 trains (mail/express and passenger) that run through 510 railway stations spread across six divisions in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A total of 1 lakh staff are employed with the Western Railway and 43.95 lakh passengers use the network everyday, on an average.

WR officials also informed about action taken against touts. “The revenue department of Western Railway probed 2,124 cases related to touts and other anti-social elements and arrested 1,821 such persons in the past nine months. In December alone, we arrested 112 touts in Gujarat and Maharashtra,” said the official.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App