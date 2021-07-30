‘20k-25k Ganesh idols will be installed this year in Surat’

There are over 100 idol makers in the city and every year they call artisans from Maharashtra and West Bengal to come to Surat and make idols to meet the demand for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturti festival. (Pixabay)

Surat city Ganesh Utsav Samithi said that around 20,000 to 25,000 idols will be installed this year in place of 65,000 to 70,000 idols which were installed during pre-Covid period.

Surat city Ganesh Utsav Samiti president Anil Biscuitwala said, “This year we expect that around 20,000 to 25,000 idols will be installed. We had requested the government to allow us to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and we are happy that it has given its permission. However, as per government notification, idols cannot be more than four feet in height.”

“We have told the mandals not to erect mandap (tent) in public places. It should only be done in private area, parking lots of apartments and common open plot in residential societies. We have also requested people not to crowd on immersion day. Immersion will only be allowed in artificial ponds made by SMC, or in the sea in Dumas.”

The idol makers in Surat are worried as according to them the decision by the state government came a little late and it will be difficult for them to meet the demand. There are over 100 idol makers in the city and every year they call artisans from Maharashtra and West Bengal to come to Surat and make idols to meet the demand for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturti festival.

Shree Ganesh Murtikar Welfare Association president Sanjay Elkar (lonari) said, “This year we are short of hands. The decision to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi came late. There are 100 idol makers in Surat city and each of them employees 15 to 20 artisans. We have also been told that only mud-based idols are allowed this time.”

“We are planning to make some of the idols based on the theme of the pandemic. We expect that this year around 20,000 to 25000 idols will be sold in Surat city. We are also hoping to bring some mud idols from places in Maharashtra like Panvel, Amrapur, Mumbai, Dahanu and sell them here in Surat. The prices may go up as this will include transportation costs,” he added.