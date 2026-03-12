2030 Commonwealth Games preparations: UK, Indian stakeholders hold meeting in Gandhinagar

As Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the British Deputy High Commission in Ahmedabad, in collaboration with the Gujarat government, marked Commonwealth Day by hosting a roundtable on Tuesday that brought together stakeholders to discuss collaboration in sports infrastructure, innovation, and major events delivery.

Several overseas representatives of companies were unable to attend the event due to uncertain flight schedules amid the West Asia conflict. However, their Indian counterparts participated in the discussions. “The discussions focused on creating infrastructure that can continue to be used even after 2030,” said a participant representing a British firm.

On whether the current global situation could affect preparations for the Commonwealth Games, another UK participant said it was “too early to say” as the Games are still three years away. Speaking at a reception held later, British Deputy High Commissioner to Gujarat and Rajasthan Stephen Hickling said, “The Commonwealth’s greatest strength lies in diverse nations coming together to support one another. I am pleased to bring UK companies to Ahmedabad to understand the scale of Gujarat’s ambitions and explore how we can draw on the UK’s experience in delivering large-scale public and sporting events in collaboration with Indian partners.”