20,214 firms paid Rs. 1,264 cr as wages during lockdown in Gujarat: Govt

Claiming that industries in Gujarat have implemented the government orders to not layoff employees or to cut their wages, the state government on Friday said that 20,214 firms have paid Rs. 1,269 crore as salaries to 7.35 lakh workers in the state during lockdown.

“If I can give a glimpse of how owners of industrial establishments and shop owners are cooperating with the state government, then so far 20,214 units have paid Rs. 1,264 crore as salaries to 7.38 lakh workers. This is a perfect example of how the industrial sector is implementing the requests and orders made by the state government,” Ashwini Kumar, secretary to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told media persons in Gandhinagar on Friday.

“We have collected these numbers. The correct figures will be even more than this,” the IAS officer said adding that the state government’s labour and employment department has made over 10,300 calls to business houses asking them to not lay off workers or cut salaries during the lockdown period.

However, the number of firms cited by the government form just 46 per cent of the total 43,721 firms in Gujarat which according to the state government’s records have a workforce of 10 or more workers.

On April 2, while announcing that FIRs will be filed under the Disaster Management Act against industries, shops and establishments if they violated order, the government had pointed out that there were factories in Gujarat employing over 18 lakh workers. In addition to this, there were more than 38,000 registered contractors who employ an additional 25 lakh workers and labourers, while under the shops and establishment act, there were 10 lakh shops registered in the state where more than 12 lakh workers are employed.

When pointed out that a firm in Gandhinagar had sent its employees information about a salary cut through social media, Kumar said, “You can email me or send me a message on WhatsApp. Those affected can also register their complaints on 1077, which is the state helpline number and we will surely take further action.

He also said that he didn’t have any figures about workers registering complaints in this regard.

