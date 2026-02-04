2021 Surat murder case: 6 witnesses who turned hostile, leading to acquittal of accused, get 1-month jail term

Surat court Additional Public Prosecutor Dipesh Dave said, “We are very much satisfied with the order. The court set an example, sending a warning message to the witnesses.”

THE SURAT District and Sessions Court on Tuesday found six witnesses – who had turned hostile during the course of a murder case trial, leading to the acquittal of the accused – guilty and sentenced them to one month’s imprisonment.

The case dates back to 2021. The Surat police arrested Dipesh alias Babu Kantariya in the murder (by stabbing) of one Kalu alias Kishan Baraiya, a resident of Bhagwan Nagar Society in Katargam, on November 5 that year. The police also submitted the chargesheet in a timely manner. The crime was the fallout of an argument between the two.

During the trial before the Additional Sessions Judge B K Avasiya, six witnesses turned hostile, and their depositions on oath before the judge were the opposite of what they had given to the police. Due to lack of evidence, the sessions court acquitted the accused, Dipesh, in January this year.