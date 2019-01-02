2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Congress begins search for candidates

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the Congress has begun the process of consultation with local party leaders and workers regarding the selection of candidates.

On Monday, state Congress president Amit Chavda met local party leaders of Saurashtra and Kutch that account for seven Lok Sabha seats — Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Kutch.

In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the Congress had drawn a blank in Gujarat, losing in all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state to the ruling BJP. However, with the Congress performing well in the Assembly elections last year — winning 77 of the 182 Assembly seats — the party hopes to win a substantial number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections, due in few months.

At the Monday meeting, Chavda met all the Congress candidates who lost in the Lok Sabha elections from Saurashtra and Kutch.

He also met district and taluka presidents of the party, and the 30 party MLAs from the region. According to party sources, Chavda held separate meetings with local leaders from each Lok Sabha constituency about the party’s position in their respective constituencies and the potential candidates who could mobilise voters to win the constituencies during the General Elections.

“After completing the discussions in Saurashtra region, the discussions will be held for north Gujarat districts and then in south and central Gujarat regions,” said party spokesperson Manish Doshi, who also attended the meeting.

However, the meeting was not attended by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Paresh Dhanani and Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat Rajeev Satav.

According to Doshi, Dhanani could not attend the meeting due to the demise of his father a few days ago. Satav, he said, is attending the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament in Delhi, and therefore could not be available.

AICC secretary Jitendra Baghel from Madhya Pradesh, who has been assigned the party work in Saurashtra region, was also not present at the meeting owing to the death of his father two days ago, Doshi added.

Doshi said that after the consultation process gets over, Chavda would submit a report to the Congress leadership that will take a final decision with regard to selection of candidates.