2018 incident in Vadodara: ATS arrests man who jumped parole for raping minor girl

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested an absconder, wanted in a rape case of a minor girl, in Ahmedabad. The accused had also jumped parole while serving a life sentence in a drug smuggling case.

According to police, the accused was arrested by an ATS team at the Narol Vishala Highway Road in Ahmedabad on Saturday. He was wanted in a 2018 rape case of a 15-year-old girl in Vadodara.

According to police, he was first caught in 2003 for smuggling 40 kg charas at Balasinor in Mahisagar.

“Back then, a court had given death sentence to the accused, and later, the punishment was changed to 20 years in prison. In 2018, he was out on parole and raped a 15-year-old girl in Vadodara after making her unconscious. He absconded after he was booked in the rape case,” a statement from the Gujarat ATS read.

The accused evaded the ATS on numerous occasions, including from Jammu and Kashmir, Ajmer in Rajasthan and Unava in Mehsana.

“When a team was sent to Unava, we got to know that he had left for Ahmedabad. His car was intercepted on the Narol Vishala Highway and was arrested,” the statement further said.