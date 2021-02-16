2017 Surat shooting case: Gujarat ATS arrests UP-based sharp-shooter from Barmer

The accused allegedly absconded after the incident and had been working as a daily wage labourer in Barmer of Rajasthan for the past six months.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Uttar Pradesh-based sharp-shooter who was allegedly involved in a gang-related shooting in Surat in 2017 from Barmer in Rajasthan.

According to ATS officials, the accused Bijendra Singh alias Anuj Ashok Kumar, a native of Amethi in UP, was held by an ATS team from Barmer in Rajasthan on Sunday.

According to them, Singh, a sharp-shooter, was allegedly involved in a gang-related shooting targeting Mahmad Hussain alias Mammu Chand Hansoti, a resident of Surat, in 2017. The accused allegedly absconded after the incident and had been working as a daily wage labourer in Barmer of Rajasthan for the past six months.

“On December 25, 2017, two hired assailants had fired on Mahmad Hussain near Teenpir Bawa Dargah in Surat after which an FIR was lodged at Lalgate police station in Surat for attempt to murder. The assailants fired three rounds, injuring Hussain on his hand. It later emerged that the shooting was organised by Altaf Patel and Vipul Gazipara who hey had paid a hit amount of Rs 6 lakh to one Azaad Pathan of Surat,” said an ATS official.

“It was Pathan who called two sharp-shooters from West UP and the vitim was targeted after a recce. The Surat Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team had already arrested nine accused in this case so far and with the capture of Singh, he is being handed over to Surat police for further investigation,” the official added.