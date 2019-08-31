2017 assembly election case: Gujarat HC allows Chudasama to depose

The Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday allowed state education and law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama’s application seeking permission to depose before the court in connection with the election petition filed against his assembly poll victory from Dholka constituency in 2017.

The petition against the senior BJP minister was filed by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who alleged that the then Returning Officer (RO) Dhaval Jani had invalidated 429 postal ballots, which led to his loss to Chudasama by just 327 votes.

While Chudasama at the time of submitting his list of witnesses on January 16 to the HC had not added his own name as a witness, he expressed his desire to do the same on the last date of hearing.

The BJP leader is expected to remain physically present for his deposition on September 9.