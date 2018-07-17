2016 gangrape case: 18 accused acquitted after victim turns hostile

A special POCSO court on Monday acquitted 18 people who were accused in the alleged gangrape of a minor girl on the grounds of ‘benefit of doubt’ after the victim turned hostile.

In the 2016 gangrape case, the 13-year-old girl’s father had lodged an FIR alleging that his daughter had been abducted. When the girl was rescued from a village in Dholka, she had alleged that she was raped by eight persons.

She had also accused her father and step-mother of forcing her into prostitution.

The police had booked 19 persons, including four students from Dholka town, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including illegal confinement and destroying evidence.

However, her step-mother has been absconding since getting bail in the case.

Special judge R K Chudawala acquitted the 18 accused. The case of the girl’s mother is still pending. Additional public prosecutor Nilesh Lodha said, “The accused got benefit of doubt as the victim turned hostile during the trial. She clearly told the court that she was not raped by any of the accused and was still a virgin. Besides, the police did not produce the opinion of the doctor, who had examined the victim, in the court.”

Lodha added that police had not conducted the DNA test on time. “It took six months to conduct the test which ultimately went in the favour of accused.”

At the time of the incident the victim was residing in Ahmedabad with her parents. Currently, it is believed that the victim and her father live in Punjab.

