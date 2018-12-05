2016 Akhand farmhouse raid: Police file chargesheet against 129 for drinking liquor at wedding party

Nearly two years after police raided a wedding party at Akhand farmhouse near Vadodara City and arrested 260 people under prohibition law for alleged alcohol consumption, police on Tuesday filed a 1099-page chargesheet, charging 129 persons, including 50 women under various sections of the Act. In the chargesheet, 14 women have been indicated as “wanted”.

SP (Vadodara) Tarun Duggal said that the police would issue a lookout notice against the 14 women who are NRIs.

As many as 260 people had submitted their blood samples for alcohol test after police raided a pre-wedding party in Bhimpura area on December 22, 2016. Several eminent personalities of the city were arrested during the raid.

The guests were part of a celebration of the engagement of the daughter of Abhay Shah and granddaughter of businessman Jitendra Shah —who is also the owner of Akhand farmhouse —to Uneet Patel, son of Jilthar Group of Industries owner Udyan Patel.

During the raid, police had recovered 103 liquor bottles and 116 bottles of beer, worth Rs1,28,000, and impounded 90 luxury cars.

According to police, 143 guests tested positive for alcohol consumption, with blood samples showing blood alcohol concentration (BAC) greater than 0.5 gm. Among them 64 were women.

Out of them, 50 women were arrested subsequently, while 14 remained absconding as they were NRIs. Among the arrested was former IPL chairman and managing director of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Chirayu Amin, who has also been charge-sheeted.

The chargesheet, filed under the amended Gujarat Prohibition Act of 2017, stated, “Jitendra Shah has admitted to the police that he had gathered the foreign liquor through his friends residing abroad for the pre-wedding party of his grand-daughter.”

When asked about the delay in filing the chargesheet, Duggal said, “The investigations were going on. The samples were sent to the forensic laboratory.”

Jitendra Shah and his son, Abhay, have also been charge-sheeted for possession of liquor in their premises without a valid permit and consuming, using, possessing or transporting any intoxicant. All the accused, including the groom, have been booked under sections of the Prohibition Act for exceeding the statutory limit of 0.05 percentage of alcohol in the blood.