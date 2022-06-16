2015 reservation agitation: Patidars reiterate demand on withdrawal of cases

The presidents of 18 major Kadva and Leuva Patidar organisations that met at Vishv Umiyadham’s Jaspur campus in Ahmedabad on Wednesday reiterated their long-pending demand to withdraw pending police cases registered during the reservation agitation in 2015.

The Co-ordination Committee of Patidar Organisations also demanded that the government provide immediate employment to the families of the youth who were “martyred” during the agitation. The presidents held discussions on issues affecting 25 non-reserved classes (Savarna Samaj) and decided to make appropriate representations to the government regarding the same.

They also deliberated on injustice to non-reserved categories in the recent recruitment of PSI, making consent of parents in marriage registration compulsory for women marrying against their parents’ consent and the failure of state government to fill vacant posts of chairman of non-reserved commission and corporation.

Veljibhai Sheta, president, Samast Patidar Samaj, Surat, said that parents should be compelled to be witnesses in the registration of marriages by young women without the consent of the family. “The government should give due consideration and make appropriate changes in the marriage rules,” he stated.

RP Patel, president of Vishv Umiya Foundation in Ahmedabad and convener of the Co-ordination Committee of Patidar Organisations, said that the meeting was entirely on social issued faced by the community and no political issue was discussed.