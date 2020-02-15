2015 Patidar agitation: Govt opposes Hardik’s plea for anticipatory bail

Patel was arrested on January 17 for skipping appearance at court for a sedition trial. Subsequently, moments after being released on bail from the Sabarmati Central Jail on January 23, Patel was arrested again in relation to a 2015 FIR at Mansa, Gandhinagar. Patel was arrested on January 17 for skipping appearance at court for a sedition trial. Subsequently, moments after being released on bail from the Sabarmati Central Jail on January 23, Patel was arrested again in relation to a 2015 FIR at Mansa, Gandhinagar.

The state government, on Friday, opposed the anticipatory bail plea moved by Congress leader Hardik Patel at the Gujarat High Court, referring to his criminal antecedents. The matter heard by Justice Vipul Pancholi, is now reserved for order on February 17.

An Ahmedabad city court in January had refused to grant Patel anticipatory bail regarding an assembly at GMDC grounds in 2015. The prosecutor at the lower court had also opposed the anticipatory bail application on the ground of Patel’s criminal antecedents, referring to ‘10 FIRs’ registered against him across the state. The lower court had concluded that Patel’s custodial interrogation may be necessary for investigation purposes.

The FIR had been registered at Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad. A massive gathering AT GDMC grounds was addressed by Patel, seeking constitutional reservation for the Patidar community in Gujarat. Following the gathering, riots had broken out in several areas of the state. Police action to control the riots resulted in the death of 14 Patidar youths.

Patel was arrested on January 17 for skipping appearance at court for a sedition trial. Subsequently, moments after being released on bail from the Sabarmati Central Jail on January 23, Patel was arrested again in relation to a 2015 FIR at Mansa, Gandhinagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.