2015 custodial torture case: Gujarat HC pulls up state for ‘misleading court’, tells it to file report by July 4

Expressing dissatisfaction over police inquiry in a custodial torture case that took place in 2015, the Gujarat High Court on Monday granted time till July 4 to the state to file a progress report on the details of further inquiry while pulling it up for “misleading the court”.

According to the case, four persons from the Devipujak community who were “illegally detained” and subjected to custodial torture moved the Gujarat HC in 2015, seeking action against erring police officers and compensation.

The petitioners Mansukhbhai Kumarkhaniya, Rasikbhai Kum-arkhaniya, Minaben Kumarkha-niya and Rinaben Kumarkhaniya — residents of Tagdi village at Dhandhuka taluka of Ahme-dabad, alleged that they were subjected to custodial torture by the Rajendra Karamatiya, then PSI of Dhandhuka police station.

During the proceedings on Monday, Justice Nirzar Desai said that he was “not satisfied” with the investigation and asked the assistant public prosecutor on behalf of the investigating agency to file a fresh affidavit with “some concrete action and promptness”.

According to the petition, Karamatiya detained the four illegally in Dhandhuka police station and tortured them to admit to undetected offences of robbery.

They were also booked under such offences in two other police stations of Dholera and Barwala.

In March 2022, the HC held that they were “prima facie… falsely implicated in five FIRs”, and ordered for an inquiry. The court observed that they were held victims “on account of their birth in a particular community”, and the said community purportedly believed to indulge in theft and illegal activities.

Observing the pace at which the case is progressing and inability by the investigating officer to procure concrete evidence, Justice Desai said that the prosecution is “misleading the court”.

The high court also observed that all the statements given during the inquiry were taken only from officials of the police department.