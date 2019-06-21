2008 serial bomb blasts case: Trial court exceeded jurisdiction, says Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the state government, as well as 10 accused in the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad. The notices are returnable on July 9.

The court of Justice SH Vora adjudged that a special court in Ahmedabad had “exceeded its jurisdiction” when the trial court forewarned proceedings under contempt of court minus any notice, if the state of Madhya Pra-desh did not comply with the trial court’s order seeking a transfer of the 10 accused in the 2008 serial blasts in Gujarat, from the Bhopal Central Jail to the Sabarmati Central Jail of Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat HC, in this regard, noted that “it is only the High Court that can take action for contempt of the Subordinate Court’s order.” Granting interim relief, the high court stayed proceedings for contempt of the trial court’s order until further orders. It also suggested that the trial judge is “at liberty to proceed with further hearings of the case by using means of video conferencing.”

In a petition filed by Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the order of a special court in Ahmedabad that sought speedy trial of the accused in the 2008 serial bomb blasts was challenged. As per the order by the Ahmedabad court, the judge issued production warrants for the 10 named accused, lodged at Bhopal Central Jail. The accused were ordered to be lodged at the Sabarmati Central Jail till the completion of recording of their statement. Failure to comply would lead to an initiation of proceedings under contempt of court, the trial court had stated.

Fifty-eight people were killed and around 200 injured in the serial bombings across Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, alleged to have been carried out by the Indian Mujahideen.