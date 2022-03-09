2008 serial blasts: HC to take up state’s confirmation application in death sentences today

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court is scheduled to take up on Wednesday the state government’s application seeking to confirm the death sentences awarded by a special court to the 38 accused found guilty in the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad.

A death sentence pronounced by a trial court is required to be confirmed by the Gujarat HC under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The death sentence can be executed upon confirmation from the high court.

Of the 78 accused who were tried, 49 were convicted under various offences of the IPC, UAPA and Explosive Substance Act, among other provisions. Of the 49, 38 were sentenced to death, including the one found guilty under provisions of the Arms Act. The rest were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.

The state moved the confirmation application before the HC on March 4 and the matter has been listed before the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Mauna Bhatt for hearing.

As many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places killing 56 persons and leaving 200 injured. (EoM)