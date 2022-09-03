scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

2008 serial blasts case: 30 sentenced to death moves HC

e division bench of Justices Vipul Pancholi and AP Thaker Friday also allowed an application, by the 30 convicts, asking the court to overlook a 115-day delay in filing the appeal.

Appeals have to be filed within a stipulated time of 90 days after the conviction. (File photo)

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court Friday admitted the appeals moved by 30 of the 38 convicts against their death sentence for the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts. The court will be hearing their appeals along with their death sentence confirmation application.

The division bench of Justices Vipul Pancholi and AP Thaker Friday also allowed an application, by the 30 convicts, asking the court to overlook a 115-day delay in filing the appeal. Appeals have to be filed within a stipulated time of 90 days after the conviction.

On February 18, an Ahmedabad special court had sentenced 38 of the total 49 accused to death after convicting them for offences of murder under IPC, offences under provisions of UAPA, Explosive Substances Act and other provisions.

The confirmation of their death sentence came up before the HC in March. A death sentence pronounced by a trial court is required to be confirmed by the HC under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) . The death sentence can be executed upon confirmation from the high court.

In July, HC had admitted the case of confirmation of the death sentence.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 03:06:36 am
Vadodara royal family starts trial of cafe to be run by LGBTQI community

