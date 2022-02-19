2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: Survivors, victims’ families welcome verdict

Shravan Bolikar, 65, ran a tailoring shop at Hatkeshwar Circle. On July 26, 2008, after he reached home from work, his wife Sunanda, 52, left to buy vegetables and never returned. In her search, Shravan landed up in the morgue of Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital and found her body. On Friday, when a special court handed out the death sentence to 38 of the 49 convicts, Shravan joined a group of shopkeepers to celebrate the judgment. A placard in his hand read: “Long live humanity, down with terrorism”.

Survivors and the family members of those killed welcomed the verdict, but they said the long wait of over 13 years for justice prolonged their pain. As many as 21 blasts had rocked Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes that fateful day in 2008, killing 56 people and injuring over 200.

Shravan said, “Can death penalty compensate for my loss? The case dragged on for 13 years. The punishment is right though.”

Yash Vyas, 22, was just eight when an explosion outside the Trauma Centre of Civil Hospital killed his father Dushyant and elder brother Rohan. An engineering student now, Yash welcomed the verdict, saying, “My father and brother must have got some solace today.”

Yash’s father worked at the Civil Hospital. The two brothers were with their father to learn how to ride a bicycle in the open area there. “We were about to return home when my father got a call from someone around 7.30pm, seeking his help as a patient was about to reach the Trauma Centre. We went there and a blast blew away my father and brother. I don’t know how I survived. I could not see or hear anything,” said Yash. He spent three months at Apollo Hospital. His mother got a job in the hospital on compassionate grounds.

Jashwantbhai Patel, 59, a car mechanic, also died in the second blast at the Civil Hospital. Being a member of a social workers’ group, he was at the hospital to help the victims, and received serious injuries in the blast. “After my father’s death, we struggled in running the garage as he handled everything,” Amrish said, who was 30 then.

Mona Goswami, 39, is the sister of Chandangiri Goswami who, too, lost his life in the Civil Hospital blast when he was 22. Chandan, a third-year geology student, had gone to the hospital with two of his friends to help the blast victims. But, the three friends fell victims themselves. “It is good that the court has awarded death penalty to so many accused but nothing can compensate for the harrowing experience of the victims’ families. Justice should have come much earlier,” said Mona.