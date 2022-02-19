2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts: ‘Exemplary’ punishment, says Paatil; Cong lauds police, judiciary

Leaders of both the BJP and the Congress Friday welcomed the verdict of the designated court in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case and lauded the police and the judiciary.

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil said it is the first case in the country where 38 persons got death punishment and another 11 sent to life imprisonment simultaneously. “This is the first case in the country, and perhaps in the world, where 38 persons have been given death penalty and 11 have been given life imprisonment simultaneously,” Paatil said.

“I welcome this judgment which is exemplary for not only those who were trying to pollute the peace of the country and dismantle the prosperity of Gujarat but also for those who are thinking of doing so (now),” Paatil said.

Paatil applauded the Gujarat police for bringing the accused to the “exemplary” punishment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat Chief Minister, had provided all help to the police for investigating the case, including providing chartered flights whenever required, Paatil said.

The Gujarat police had toiled to bring the culprits behind the bars even from areas like Azamgarh of Uttar Pradesh, he reminded. The fearless testimony given by various witnesses also facilitated the trial court to award the punishment. “I congratulate the then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi saheb. I (also) welcome the hard work done by Gujarat police officials, the firmness shown by witnesses and testimonies given by them without any fear and the judgment delivered by the court,” Paatil said.

Lauding the effort behind the trial and judgment, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi said,” The judiciary has given an exemplary verdict and we welcome it as the families of the victims have finally received justice and a direct message has gone to the perpetrators of terrorism. We also congratulate the Gujarat Police officers who carried out the challenging work of investigation. Such judgments should not be seen through political prism and any attempt to gain political mileage out of it must be avoided.”