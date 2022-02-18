2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Court to pronounce sentence for 49 convicts today

A special court designated for the speedy trial of the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad will pronounce the quantum of sentence Friday for the 49 accused who were convicted in the case.

On February 8, Special judge AR Patel had declared 49 of the total 78 accused as guilty under various offences of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, sedition and waging war against the state, as well as under offences of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act. One of the convicted was also found guilty of offences under the Arms Act.

Earlier, the judge had concluded a hearing on the aspect of quantum of punishment with the defence presenting arguments on mitigating circumstances, seeking minimum punishment, and the prosecution arguing on the aggravating circumstances to make a case for maximum punishment, that is death sentence.

As many as 22 bombs went off in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, at various spots, including the state government-run civil hospital, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG Hospital, on buses, parked bicycles, in cars and other places, killing 56 persons and leaving around 200 injured. Of the 24 bombs, one each at Kalol and Naroda, did not go off.

In emails that were sent to some media houses, the Indian Mujahideen (IM), an organisation that had not been heard of until then, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Of the total 78 accused on trial, one accused — Ayaz Saiyed — who turned approver in the case, had allegedly planted bombs in bicycles and AMTS bus in Naroda area of Ahmedabad city with the bus blowing up near Sarkhej.