2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: Court asks police to ensure details of hearing not published in media

Special designated judge for the speedy trial of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case has written to the joint commissioner of police (crime branch) notifying that the details of the ongoing hearing on the quantum of punishment to the convicts be not published in the electronic or print media.

Special judge AR Patel, who has conducted the trial in the case since mid-2017, pronounced the verdict on February 8, convicting 49 of the accused and acquitting 28. The court also pardoned and acquitted one accused who had turned approver. The judge began hearing on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to the convicted on February 11.

The communication to the police on February 11 states: “In relation to the above subject, it is to inform that at present accused who have been found guilty and their lawyers are being heard and in this regard in this case, until the final verdict in this case is pronounced, it is requested that details of submissions by the accused or their lawyers, or the prosecution or by any other, is not published in the print or electronic media and instructions (to this effect) are issued.”