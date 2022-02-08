2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case: 49 convicted, 28 acquitted by special court

A special court on Tuesday convicted 49 people in connection with the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad. The court acquitted 28 others.

The order was pronounced in-camera by special judge A R Patel, as the accused were restricted under section 268 of the CrPC where undertrials are confined to their prison cells.

The accused were produced via video-conference before the court from various jails across the country. There were 49 who appeared from Ahmedabad, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, four from Mumbai, two from Delhi, five from Bengaluru, two from Kerala, two from Rajasthan, and two from Bihar. One of the accused is being treated for schizophrenia at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

According to public prosecutors Sudhir Brahmbhatt and Amit Patel, the operative part of the judgment is not yet out.

The accused have been convicted under section 302 (murder), 120(B) (conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 10, 13, 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Twenty six bombs had detonated across Ahmedabad in the span of one hour on July 26, 2008, including at the state government-run Civil hospital and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run LG hospital. The bombs had killed 56 persons.

A total of 35 cases were registered ahead the bombings, 20 in Ahmedabad and 15 in Surat, where similar bombs were found a couple of days after the incident but did not go off.

On February 6, 2012, several cases were consolidated for trial. The prosecution had asked the court to consolidate 74 pending cases before various courts. Offences related to 20 FIRs were consolidated under one trial case, as were of the 15 FIRs of Surat under another trial case. In 2010, the accused sought that both be further consolidated, which was granted by the court.

The prosecution examined 1,163 witnesses over the course of the trial and submitted approximately 6,000 pieces of proof, while the accused examined eight witnesses.

Some of the accused were also blamed for serial bomb blasts in Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Belgaum, Alipore, 24 Paraganas, South, Kolkata, Ujjain, greater Bombay, Mangalore, Nampally (Hyderabad) in Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, and Rajgadh in Madhya Pradesh.