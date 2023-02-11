2003 ‘ISI conspiracy’ case: Gujarat court acquits cleric, five others

A special POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) court in Ahmedabad has acquitted a Hyderabad-based cleric and five others who were accused of terror charges in a 2003 case, known as the “ISI conspiracy case”, with the court observing that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against them even as some key witnesses went hostile.

The umbrella case of five riot reprisal cases had the one related to the murder of former state home minister Haren Pandya, tiffin bombings and a plot to kill then chief minister Narendra Modi.

The acquitted are Mohammad Abdul Kavi, a cleric from Hyderabad, Gulam Jafar Shaikh, Mohammad Adil, Abdul Razak Abdul Karim Shaikh, Mohammad Shakil Motiullah Shaikh and Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh all of whom faced charges by the Detection of Crime Branch, then under retired IPS officer DG Vanzara, who was later arrested in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh alleged fake encounter case and is now discharged. The accused were arrested between 2014 and 2019.

The order was pronounced on January 31, 2023, by special POTA judge Shubhada Krishnakant Baxi, nearly 20 years after they were accused of allegedly sending Muslim youths from Hyderabad and Gujarat to Pakistan for terror training to avenge the losses sustained by Muslim community in the riots that followed the Godhra train burning incident.

The case mostly relied on confessional statements recorded under section 164 of the CrPC and section 32 of POTA, a terror law that has been repealed, and 15 witness testimonies of which seven are investigating officers, including Girish Singhal who was later accused in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake enounter case and is out on bail.