2002 riots case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad, R B Sreekumar

Updated: July 30, 2022 4:11:37 pm
An Ahmedabad sessions court on Saturday afternoon rejected the bail applications of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad and retired Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar.
Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court in its verdict upheld the clean chit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
While the detailed verdict is yet to be made publicly available, it comes after four deferments owing to various circumstances, and on the day of the retirement of the presiding Additional Sessions Judge D D Thakkar, just a couple of hours short of his farewell ceremony.
The June 24 Supreme Court judgment had observed that those responsible for keeping “the pot boiling” over the past 16 years “need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law”.
The arguments in Setalvad and Sreekumar’s bail applications were concluded on July 21, following which the court had reserved its verdict tentatively for July 26. The court had subsequently deferred the pronouncement of the verdict to July 27, 28 and 29, owing to voluminous record and the judge taking ill in the interim, ultimately pronouncing the verdict on Saturday.
