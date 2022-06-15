2002 riots: Court relaxes bail condition to let accused attend ‘religious’ events

A designated court for the trial of 2002 riot cases in Ahmedabad has permitted modification in the bail order of Fulabhai Shankerbhai Vyas, an accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots, on June 10, allowing him to move out of Gujarat state limits without prior permission of the court to “attend religious programmes”.

The relaxation in the bail order is applicable for a period of six months starting from July 1 till December 21. Vyas was granted bail in December 2008 by an Ahmedabad court.

Seeking a “suitable modification or permanent relaxation” of his bail condition, Vyas had moved an application before the Ahmedabad special court on the ground that the accused is affiliated to “Gayatri Pariwar as its life member” and is “frequently required to attend religious programmes organised by Gayatri Pariwar at Haridwar and at other places in India.”

It was pointed out by the accused’s counsel that temporary modification of this specific bail condition had been permitted by the court from time to time, between 2009 and 2021, on at least more than 20 occasions.

Special designated judge Shubhada Baxi, while permitting relaxation of the bail condition took into consideration that “no serious objections are raised by the State” to the grant of relief as sought by the accused, and that Vyas had been granted similar reliefs in the past and had “faithfully complied with the conditions imposed upon him”.

The court also noted that given that the trial is at the last stage, a blanket relief in terms of permanent deletion of the bail condition cannot be granted.

Vyas’ bail condition was last relaxed by way of an order dated December 15, 2021, with the relaxation applicable until June 30, 2022.

The Naroda gam riots case is the only one of the nine SIT-monitored trials where the trial remains pending 20 years since the offences were committed.

Presently, final arguments are in progress in the trial against 69 accused, which also includes former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, along with Babu Bajrangi and VHP leader Jaideep Patel.