2002 riots case: Gujarat HC admits bail plea of former DGP R B Sreekumar, hearing on Sept 19

The Gujarat High Court on Monday admitted the bail plea moved by retired DGP R B Sreekumar who is facing charges of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The matter has been posted for hearing on September 19.

Sreekumar and Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad were refused bail by an Ahmedabad sessions court on July 30. While Setalvad subsequently moved the Gujarat high court and then the Supreme Court seeking bail and the latter granted her interim bail on September 2, Sreekumar continues to be behind bars.

The retired DGP was arrested on June 25 on the basis of an FIR by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit allegedly on charges of conspiring to falsely implicate innocent persons in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court on June 24 had dismissed a plea by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, wherein she had challenged the clean chit by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others over allegations of conspiracy in the riots.

The apex court, in its verdict dismissing the plea, had observed that the proceedings were pursued to “keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design” and said “all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceed in accordance with law.”

Nearly 40 days after the Ahmedabad sessions court rejected the bail plea of Sreekumar, the retired IPS officer moved the Gujarat high court for bail last week.