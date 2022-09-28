2002 Gujarat riots: Ex-DGP RB Sreekumar granted interim bail till November 15

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to retired DGP RB Sreekumar until November 15. The court also allowed him to make an application before the court for a regular bail in relation to allegations of fabrication of evidence linked to the 2002 riots.

The state had filed its chargesheet on September 20. While Sreekumar had moved for bail before the high court prior to filing of the chargesheet, the court suggested Sreekumar’s counsel advocate Yogesh Ravani to take instructions if Sreekumar would prefer a bail application before the sessions court in light of the changed circumstances that have stemmed after the filing of the chargesheet.

Upon instructions, the court was informed that they would prefer interim protection and will move the sessions court with a fresh bail application.

Meanwhile, the court of Justice Ilesh Vora posted the bail application of Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad to November 15. She was granted interim protection by the Supreme Court on September 2.

The court also directed the court to supply the chargesheet to Setalvad’s counsels upon making an appropriate application. Setalvad’s counsels — senior advocates Mihir Thakore, Mihir Desai and advocate S M Vatsa — submitted before the court that they have not yet received the chargesheet copy.

The retired DGP was arrested on June 25 on the basis of an FIR by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) unit allegedly on charges of conspiring to falsely implicate innocent persons in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Sreekumar and Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad were refused bail by an Ahmedabad sessions court on July 30. While Setalvad subsequently moved the Gujarat High Court and then the Supreme Court seeking bail and the latter granted her interim bail on September 2, Sreekumar continued to be behind bars.