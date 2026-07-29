2,000 took Gujarat Ayurved varsity exam; V-C says paper ‘leak’ probe on

Speaking to local mediapersons, Jain had said that their exam squad was at Shree Balahanuman Ayurved Mahavidyalaya in Mansa, Gandhinagar, when they learnt about the WhatsApp message. Jain also confirmed that around 2,000 students of 26 Ayurved colleges under the GAU had taken the examination on July 20.

More than 2,000 Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) students enrolled in 26 colleges in Gujarat took the Shalya Tantra-1 exam, the questions of which are suspected to have been leaked. The alleged leak is now under investigation by the Gujarat Ayurved University (GAU).

This comes just days after nationwide protests over exam paper leaks, which eventually led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister.

Meanwhile, the Jamnagar-based university has had no full-time vice-chancellor since Mukul Patel, who was appointed by the government in March 2022 and retired in March 2025. After Patel’s retirement, the government named Vd. Nareshkumar D Jain, Principal of JP Government Ayurved College in Bhavnagar, the in-charge GAU VC in the same month.