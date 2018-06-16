2000 Jamnagar triple murder case: Death penalty of prime accused commuted to life, son acquitted

Citing the convict’s old age, the Gujarat High Court on Friday commuted the death sentence of a 65-year-old man to life imprisonment in an 18-year-old murder case, but upheld the lower court’s finding that the case fell in the category of the rarest of rare case. The division bench of Justice M R Shah and Justice Mohinder Pal also acquitted Bhavan Sodha’s son, Pankaj, who was sentenced to seven years in jail for destroying evidence.

Sodha and his son, who were convicted for killing a woman and her two children in Jamnagar in 2000 and cutting their bodies into pieces in order to destroy evidence, had filed an appeal in the High Court.

Sodha had killed Ranjanben Keshavlal Shukla and her two children- Devdat (15) and Avni (13) at their Jamnagar home. Ranjan was allegedly in a relationship with Sodha for over seven years after her husband’s death.

Sodha was reportedly interested in her property worth crores.

On the day of the incident, Sodha hacked all the three victims to death and chopped their bodies into pieces. He disposed the bodies by dumping them in a water tank and at a roadside.

His son, Pankaj who is his forties, was alleged to have acted as an accomplice to his father in destroying the evidence.

Sodha’s lawyer argued in the court that he had been in jail since 2000 and was suffering from several diseases, including cancer. He also said that his vocal chords have been removed as a result of which he can not speak.

