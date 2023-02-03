scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
2,000 IMFL bottles seized from Rajkot farmhouse, farmer detained

The officials detained Kalu Shiyal (40), a native of Amreli district, who was working as a sharecropper at the farmhouse.

The police said the farmhouse belongs to Rajkot resident Jaydeepsinh Jadeja. (Representational)
THE CRIME branch of the Rajkot city police detained a farmer after around 2,000 liquor bottles were seized during a raided at a farmhouse in Ranpar village on the outskirts of the city Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) raided Shivkrupa Farm, around 20 km from the city. The officials found 1,932 bottles of three brands of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 7.85 lakh.

The officials detained Kalu Shiyal (40), a native of Amreli district, who was working as a sharecropper at the farmhouse. The police said the farmhouse belongs to Rajkot resident Jaydeepsinh Jadeja. An official release stated that Jadeja and Shaktisinh Parmar, also a resident of Rajkot city, are wanted in the case but are on the run.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 18:27 IST
